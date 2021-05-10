Drake Honors His Mother & Son's Mother With Sweet Posts On Mother's Day

Drake honored two of the most important women in his life on Mother's Day.

On Sunday (May 9), the OVO chart-topper shared some rare childhood photos of him, alongside his mother, Sandra "Sandi" Graham. "Only look for sympathy inside my mothers eyes,” he captioned the shots on Instagram. Drizzy fans know how much Sandra means to him as he's name-dropped her on songs like "Sandra's Rose" and "You & The 6."

Next up, Champagne Papi showed some love to Sophie Brussaux, the mother of his child, Adonis, 3. Over on Instagram Story, he shared a photo of the two with the caption: "Happy Mother’s Day big mama @sophieknowsbetter." Meanwhile, Brussaux shared a sweet photo of Adonis speaking in French. "3 yo and already telling me what to do," she captioned the clip on Story. She also shared a drawing that her son made for her. "An accurate portrait by Adonis of my face, in the morning," she wrote as the caption.

Days earlier, the hitmaker announced the launch of a new line of candles with his Better World Fragrance House in partnership with Postmates. "A true passion project and the start of something special @betterworldfragrancehouse is LIVE NOW!" he captioned a post on Instagram. Four new candles, which retail for $48 apiece, are available in scents with names like Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Muskoka and Good Thoughts.