Fans 'Eaten Alive By The Seats' At Las Vegas Aviators Home Opener Game

The excitement of opening night at the Las Vegas Aviators game was quickly ruined by itchy skin, reported FOX 5 KVVU-TV.

One fan, Rhonda Visconti, said, "A friend of mine texted me and she said, 'What's going on down there? Everyone's getting eaten alive by the seats.' I said, 'We're getting eaten alive by the seats too!'"

According to some fans, their arms started to feel itchy and "prickly" after sitting down in the stadium seats. The seats are a special kind of seat that allows for lots of air flow since its gets so hot.

Visconti explained, "I went up to use the restroom to wipe off my arms, and as I was walking down the stairs I noticed everyone in our section rubbing their arms and people wiping their arms."

Fans thought maybe the itching was due to some disinfectant spray or fiberglass on the seats.

The Aviators released a statement saying that there were no chemicals used to clean the seats, just water and steam.

Visconti said, "If it's fiberglass, is it in the air? Are people breathing it?"

The statement said, "We have been working all day to sand and seal the frames of the seats at Las Vegas Ballpark. As always, it is our goal to deliver a top-notch experience to our fans."

The Aviators, along with the seat manufacturer, are working to determine the cause of the issue.

Photo: Getty Images