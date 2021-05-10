Florida Man Wanted For Stealing Trailer Full Of Lynyrd Skynyrd Memorabilia
By Zuri Anderson
May 10, 2021
Authorities in Florida are hunting for a man accused of stealing a trailer full of Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia, according to the New York Post.
Orange Park Police said 38-year-old William James Walker allegedly took a trailer filled with $12,000-worth of rock relics from the parking lot of a Days Inn motel on April 9. Stolen items include irreplaceable mementos from the Southern rock band, a 1957 Les Paul guitar signed by musicians Gregg Allman, Brian Howe, Butch Trucks, and other valuable items.
The theft happened just a day before they were meant to be auctioned off for a charity, too. The Jimmie Van Zant Cancer Benefit in Middleburg was meant to honor the late musician, who is a cousin of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Donnie, Johnny, and Ronnie Van Zant. Jimmie Van Zant died of cancer back in 2016.
***OPPD MEDIA RELEASE*** Orange Park Police Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old William James...Posted by Orange Park Police Department on Friday, May 7, 2021
“We have guitars that are signed by a lot of the band members. A lot of them aren’t even alive anymore,” organizer Joey Willut told reporters. “It’s stuff that can’t be replaced.”
On Friday (May 7), police officers said they obtained an arrest warrant for Walker, charging him with felony grand theft. He's believed to be homeless and known to frequent hotels in the Jacksonville, Florida, area, officials added.
Photo: Orange Park Police Department