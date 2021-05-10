Florida Man Wanted For Stealing Trailer Full Of Lynyrd Skynyrd Memorabilia

Authorities in Florida are hunting for a man accused of stealing a trailer full of Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia, according to the New York Post.

Orange Park Police said 38-year-old William James Walker allegedly took a trailer filled with $12,000-worth of rock relics from the parking lot of a Days Inn motel on April 9. Stolen items include irreplaceable mementos from the Southern rock band, a 1957 Les Paul guitar signed by musicians Gregg Allman, Brian Howe, Butch Trucks, and other valuable items.

The theft happened just a day before they were meant to be auctioned off for a charity, too. The Jimmie Van Zant Cancer Benefit in Middleburg was meant to honor the late musician, who is a cousin of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Donnie, Johnny, and Ronnie Van Zant. Jimmie Van Zant died of cancer back in 2016.