Football Used During Tom Brady's First NFL Touchdown Pass Up For Auction

The football thrown during Tom Brady's first NFL touchdown pass will be up for auction this weekend.

ESPN reports the football used during the New England Patriots' October 14, 2001 victory against the then-San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers has been put up for auction with Lelands by an anonymous seller and will be available for bidding on Sunday, May 9.

The individual selling the football grew up in Rhode Island and has attended Patriots games with his family since the 1970s. He and three of his high school friends first purchased their own season tickets to Pats games in 1992 while attending college and have kept them ever since.

The man described himself as a loyal Patriots fan who joked his wife almost divorced him 100 times over his fandom and devotion to Sunday games and tailgates, ESPN reports.

In March, a Brady rookie card sold for a record $1.32 million, PWCC Marketplace, an online auction house and repository for cards, confirmed.

The autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card, which received an eight out of 10 grading on the signature, was purchased by Boston resident James Park, a known card collector and fan of Brady, ESPN reports.

"I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady," Park said in comments posted to PWCC Marketplace's Instagram account via ESPN. "I've also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady's uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection."

The $1.32 million sale is the highest amount paid for a football card, which surpassed the previous record set by a Patrick Mahomes card sold for $861,000 in February.