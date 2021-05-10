Feedback

Illinoisans Are Among The Most Likely To Move Back In With Parents

By Kelly Fisher

May 10, 2021

Young adults in Illinois are among the most likely to move back in with their parents, data show.

Of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t help.

The Pew Research Center report shows that last summer, U.S. adults were more likely to live with their parents than any time since the Great Depression, the Center Square reports. The publication also noted that, although the trend of adults living with their parents is different in each state, Illinois is among the highest in the Midwestern region.

Data show that Illinois ranks No. 12 in the nation, with 36.2% of adults age 18 to 34 living with parents. It also shows that March 2021 unemployment came in at 7.1%.

See the full report here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Illinoisans Are Among The Most Likely To Move Back In With Parents

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.