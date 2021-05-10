Illinoisans Are Among The Most Likely To Move Back In With Parents

Young adults in Illinois are among the most likely to move back in with their parents, data show.

Of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t help.

The Pew Research Center report shows that last summer, U.S. adults were more likely to live with their parents than any time since the Great Depression, the Center Square reports. The publication also noted that, although the trend of adults living with their parents is different in each state, Illinois is among the highest in the Midwestern region.

Data show that Illinois ranks No. 12 in the nation, with 36.2% of adults age 18 to 34 living with parents. It also shows that March 2021 unemployment came in at 7.1%.

See the full report here.

Photo: Getty Images