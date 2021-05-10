Indiana Man Finds His Mom After 20 Years Thanks To Social Media

Just days before Mother's Day, Brian Lucas saw his mom for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Lucas has been searching for his family for years. When he was 10 years old, he and his siblings were put in foster care and then adopted by different families across the country.

He's been able to find his brothers and sisters, but there was still one piece of his family missing - his mom.

"I found my brothers and sisters all around when I was 13, 14 and just started pulling threads. Finding more family members and more family members. She’s the last one. She’s the last one," he told WTHR.

Last week, he decided to give his search for his mom another shot. He posted what few photos he had of his mom on Facebook in the hopes that someone would recognize her.

“I always posted about her. I just never posted in the right place,” he said.

This time his post found the right person. Someone who lived in Lake Station, Indiana, thought the photos looked like a neighbor and contacted Lucas.

After finding the correct address, Lucas drove the nearly three hours from Indianapolis to Lake Station.