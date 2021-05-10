Jaguars Make Decision On Tim Tebow's Possible NFL Return With Team

Tim Tebow will reportedly be making his NFL return with his college coach in his hometown.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to sign Tebow as a tight end to a one-year deal. The move reunites Tebow, a former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and two-time national champion, with his former University of Florida head coach Urban Meyer, who took over the same position with the Jaguars this past offseason.

"The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer."