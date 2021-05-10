Jaguars Make Decision On Tim Tebow's Possible NFL Return With Team
By Jason Hall
May 10, 2021
Tim Tebow will reportedly be making his NFL return with his college coach in his hometown.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to sign Tebow as a tight end to a one-year deal. The move reunites Tebow, a former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and two-time national champion, with his former University of Florida head coach Urban Meyer, who took over the same position with the Jaguars this past offseason.
The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021
Rapoport initially reported Tebow, 33, recently participated in a workout for his hometown team prior to the 2021 NFL Draft.
Rapoport reiterated that Tebow's potential role would be "more so than tight end...think Taysom Hill," comparing it to the backup quarterback who has played multiple offensive positions for the New Orleans Saints.
From our NFL Draft Preview show: Tim Tebow is back in the news. pic.twitter.com/hWRwN8pX6m— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Tebow reached out to the Jaguars and requested the tryout from the position many believed would have extended his NFL career.
Tebow, whose size and athleticism dominated collegiate defenses, refused to make the switch to the tight end position after being selected by the Denver Broncos in the first-round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
The two-time national champion led the Broncos to a 7-4 record in 11 regular season starts and a playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers during his second season, but was released the following offseason after Denver signed Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning as a free agent.
Tebow made sporadic appearances for the New York Jets the following season before once again being released. He then made several preseason appearances for the New England Patriots in 2013 and Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, while balancing his broadcasting career with the SEC Network.
Tebow announced his pursuit of a Major League Baseball career in August 2016 and was invited to the New York Mets' spring training roster multiple times, but ultimately made his highest regular season appearance for the organization in AAA during the 2019 season.
Photo: Getty Images