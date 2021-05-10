Man Accused Of Assaulting, Threatening To Kill Woman On Boston Golf Course

A Dorchester man is accused of assaulting and threatening to kill a woman on a Boston golf course over the weekend.

Wayne Straw, 38, was charged with aggravated assault in relation to the incident, WCVB reports.

Police said Straw walked onto the William J. Devine Golf Course at Franklin Park Sunday (May 9) and put his hands around the woman's neck while making the threats.

NBC Boston reports Straw attempted to rob the victim during the incident.

A bystander, who is licensed to carry a firearm, intervened when he noticed the incident and fired a warning shot.

"She was not injured. She was shaken up. She was crying," the witness said. "She did have a broken bottle, the top of a bottle, that she said he tried to use and was threatening her with the broken bottle cap."

NBC Boston reports Straw approached the witness and reached toward the waistband area of his pants while making additional threats to the man before the warning shot was fired.

Golfers in the vicinity of the incident heard the warning shot fired and called 911, which led to officers responding to the scene, NBC Boston reports.

The witness voluntarily turned his gun and license over to Boston Police as evidence in the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Straw is currently in custody and scheduled to appear in West Roxbury District Court.

