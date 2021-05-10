Man Wanted For Attacking Airport Worker After He Was Banned From Flight

Authorities are looking for a man accused of attacking a gate worker at Sea-Tac Airport after he was banned from getting on his flight, according to Q13 FOX.

Port of Seattle Police said an arrest warrant is out for 47-year-old Mark Hicks. Officials said he refused to wear a mask while he was waiting to board a plane in August 2020. When the pilot of the plane reportedly heard Hicks' refusal, they made the decision to ban him from the flight.

"Detectives say he tried to board anyway and pushed past a gate worker, knocking her to the ground and sending her to the hospital in an ambulance," reporters learned. "She suffered a separated shoulder, endured a lot of pain and had to take time off from work to heal."

Officials said Hicks was arrested at the airport and released from jail later that day. Now the 47-year-old has a warrant for his arrest after he did not show up to court, Q13 FOX said.

"We think he may be in Washington or maybe has fled to California. We're asking friends, or family to put pressure on him to come back, and let's get this warrant cleared up," King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer said. "And, we know that our message doesn't stop at state lines. We've been finding folks throughout the U.S. and encouraging them to come back and that pressure is tough."

Photo: King County Sheriff's Office