New Orleans Under 'Considerable' Flash Flood Warning As Storms Move In

By Sarah Tate

May 10, 2021

The National Weather Service issued a "considerable" flash flood warning for the New Orleans metro area as several storms have passed through the city and more will continue over the next few days, WWL reports. Weather experts said that "multiple waves" of storms are expected to impact the metro New Orleans area through Wednesday (May 12).

New Orleans was drenched Monday morning (May 10) as several inches of rain fell on the city and surrounding parishes. Many areas, such as Metairie and River Ridge, reported significant flooding while recording as much as 4 inches of rain in one hour, Fox 8 Live reports.

As of noon Monday, a flash flood watch remains in effect for several parishes, including Assumption, Orleans, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Jefferson, Lafourche, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, and Terrebonne.

The multiple rounds of storms appear as the region gets closer to the beginning of hurricane season. While no tropical storm systems have been discovered in the Gulf of Mexico, one has been identified in the Pacific Ocean hundreds of miles off the west coast of Mexico. Tropical Storm Andres, the earliest tropical storm to ever develop, is not expected to make landfall.

Photo: Getty Images

