Perrie Edwards Expecting 1st Child With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

By Regina Star

May 10, 2021

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards is going to be a mom!

On early Monday morning (May 10), the “Confetti” singer-songwriter announced she and her boyfriend, English footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 27, are expecting their first child.

“So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate Me + Him = You 🌎♥️" Edwards wrote with a pair of black-and-white photos showing the athlete caress her burgeoning baby bump. "We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

“Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? 😅 so grateful and excited to become a dad ❤️ bring on the sleepless nights,” Oxlade-Chamberlain wrote in an Instagram post of his own.

Edwards’ fellow Little Mix sisters were among some of the first to congratulate the songbird on her exciting news.

“😭😭😭 beaming for you both ♥️ I’m the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu x” wrote Jade Thirwall, as Leigh-Anne Pinnock commented, “Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

As Mixers know, Edwards isn’t the only member of the girl group who’s expecting. Just a week ago, Pinnock announced she and her fiance Andre Gray are expecting their first child as well.

The 27-year-old musician began dating Oxlade-Chamberlain in February 2017 before the couple decided to move in together in 2019.

