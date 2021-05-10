Perrie Edwards Expecting 1st Child With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards is going to be a mom!

On early Monday morning (May 10), the “Confetti” singer-songwriter announced she and her boyfriend, English footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 27, are expecting their first child.

“So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate Me + Him = You 🌎♥️" Edwards wrote with a pair of black-and-white photos showing the athlete caress her burgeoning baby bump. "We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

“Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? 😅 so grateful and excited to become a dad ❤️ bring on the sleepless nights,” Oxlade-Chamberlain wrote in an Instagram post of his own.