See Where Tiger Woods' Mini-Golf Concept Is Opening In Florida

The mini-golf and restaurant concept owned by golfing legend Tiger Woods and entrepreneur Greg Bartoli is getting a new location in the Sunshine State.

Neighborhood News in Tampa said PopStroke Entertainment is coming to Wesley Chapel's Cypress Creek Town Center on State Road 56. According to the PopStroke website, this location is part of a major expansion that will include seven new locations across three states. New Florida locations include Sarasota, Orlando, and Delray Beach.

There are two current locations in Port St. Lucie and Fort Myers, reporters noted.

Founded in 2018, PopStroke has specifically designed holes meant to mimic real putting on a course. There are synthetic turfs and windmill sand ramps are replaced with bunkers and rough as primary obstacles. Fairways are incorporated in the design, and reporters said "the undulation changes will bring the course to life."