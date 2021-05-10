If You See These Pink Blobs In San Antonio, Do Not Touch Them

An eagle eyed Reddit user in San Antonio spotted a weird bright pink glob near the River Walk over the weekend.

"If anyone walks along the riverwalk and wonders what these are, they aren't aliens. They're just eggs for snails the size of your (fist) that reside at the bottom of the river," wrote u/IllogicalMagic, who shared a picture of what looks like a wad a bubblegum.

He told mySA.com that the eggs were found on the concrete sides of the River Walk near East Commerce and Cesar Chávez Boulevard.

The eggs were laid by the invasive apple snails. The snails live underwater, but they'll lay their gooey eggs above the water line.

Apple snails are native to Central and South America, but the invasive species started appearing in southern states around 2006, The Advocate reported.

The adult snails are popular in home aquariums because of their large golden brown shells. Wildlife experts believe the critters got into waterways after they were dumped by aquarium owners who didn't want them any more.

Now the snails and their eggs can be found in Texas, Alabama, and Louisiana, where they are causing ecological damage.

The eggs can be killled by scraping them into the water or crushing them, but experts recommend wearing gloves and eye protection if doing so. The eggs can carry a parasite called rat lungworm, which is a gross as it sounds.

Photo: Getty Images