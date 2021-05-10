This Major Wrestling Promotion Is First To Announce Return To Touring

All Elite Wrestling became the first major wrestling promotion to announce plans for a return to a traveling schedule since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

The company announced three upcoming live tapings of its flagship TNT weekly program Dynamite set for July in Miami, August and Dallas in a news release shared on its official website Monday (May 10.)

The dates and venues for the shows are included below:

Wednesday, July 7 : James L. Knight Center in Miami.

: James L. Knight Center in Miami. Wednesday, July 14 : H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas (greater Austin area)

: H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas (greater Austin area) Wednesday, July 21: Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas (greater Dallas area)

“We’re so appreciative of our fans in Jacksonville who have been with us these past nine months, ” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW, in the news release. “Their support and incredible energy have lifted us week after week, and viewers have fed off their enthusiasm and support. Daily’s Place will always be our home.

“Looking ahead, we’re thrilled to welcome our fans back to become part of the action in Miami, Austin and Dallas. We’ve missed touring cities, meeting the fans and hearing their roar during our live shows. Please be assured, we are working closely with the venues to comply with state and local regulations in each city. Miami, Austin and Dallas are the first of many as we gear up the trucks to travel around the country again!”

AEW said it plans on announcing additional live events for the late summer "in the near future."

The company also announced two rescheduled dates for a show at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis originally scheduled for June 23 to be rescheduled to November 5, 2021, as well as an event initially set for UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans to be rescheduled as a Dynamite taping for January 12, 2022.

AEW had previously hosted 27 live shows with limited fan attendance at Daily's Place, an amphitheater connected to the south end of TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are also owned and operated by the Khan family.

WWE has hosted limited attendance at its NXT events -- also held in Florida -- in recent months, as well as during this year's WrestleMania event at Raymond James Stadium, but has otherwise used crowd effects for tapings of its RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events at its "Thunderdome" locations in the Orlando and Tampa areas.

Tickets for the three July shows will go on sale Friday (Mary 14) at 11:00 a.m. EST/10:00 p.m. CDT at AEWTIX.com.

Photo: Getty Images