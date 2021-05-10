Feedback

Utah Youtuber's Daughter Wins Nat'l Award For Rap About Her Biracial Family

By Ginny Reese

May 10, 2021

India Boyé, daughter of Utah Youtuber and performer, Alex Boyé, won a national award for her rap about her biracial family, reported Deseret News.

India is eight years old and in the second grade. Her rap answered a question posed by the National PTA Reflections contest, which was "I Matter, Because."

India composed the rap in her bedroom while she was home during the pandemic.

The National PTA recently announced that India's rap, titled "Indi-rap," was the winner of an excellence award. Because of her win, she will receive a medal, certificate, $200 scholarship, and her rap will be featured in a traveling exhibition.

India said, "It was awesome. It was such a good feeling."

You can see India's rap at the family's Youtube channel by clicking here. Her rap begins at the 5:36 mark.

Check out the words to India's rap:

"My name is I-N-D-I-A, that's me

Let me tell you 'bout my family history

My mom is white and my dad is brown

They are the best and they won't let me down

Don't mater where you are or where you're from

We are all God's children and we like to have fun

I matter, because my family loves me

I matter, because I like to dance and sing

I matter, because I get down like that

I matter, because I'm a cool wildcat."

To read more about India's rap and her family, click here.

Photo: Getty Images

