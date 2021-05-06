Garth Brooks Sold Out Utah Stadium In 'Fastest Stadium Sell Out In History'
By Ginny Reese
May 7, 2021
It looks like Utah residents are ready to get out and party again once the pandemic eases up.
Garth Brooks sold out his show at Rice-Eccles set for July 17th Stadium in Salt Lake City in only 30 minutes, reported FOX 13 Salt Lake City.
The speedy sell out also broke some Ticketmaster records!
Garth Brooks took to Twitter to announce the great news. And of course, he gave all the credit to his adoring fans.
He wrote:
"YOU SHOWED UP! #GARTHinSALTLAKE is Ticketmaster's fastest stadium sell out in US history! 50,000 tickets in less than 30 minutes! Touring is BACK. Utah, Idaho, this is going to be the time I'VE been waiting for! Way to go @Ticketmaster! Counting the days to see U-tah! love, g"
This will be the first time that Brooks has played in Salt Lake City in 10 years. It will be his second show back after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down concerts and touring.
Brooks said that he is the first solo artist to perform at the University of Utah's Rice-Eccles stadium in 10 years. In addition, he is also the first concert to be held there since U2 all the way back in 2011.
Photo: Getty Images