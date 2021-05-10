WATCH: Boston Zoo Mother Gorilla Forms Touching Bond With Human Baby, Mom
By Jason Hall
May 10, 2021
A mother gorilla at a Boston area zoo has formed an apparent connection with human mother and her infant boy.
Michael Austin shared a video of his wife, Emmelina, holding their 5-week-old son up to the viewing glass at the Franklin Park Zoo where he said Kiki, the western lowland gorilla, brought her baby, Pablo, over to share "a connection with my wife and our baby boy Canyon," CBS Boston reports.
In the video, Kiki attempts to hold Canyon's hand and cuddles her own child, who was born last October and was the first male newborn at the facility.
"This is so sweet," said another zoo visitor in the background of the video.
Emmelina, who was visiting from Maine, told WCSH in Portland she noticed her son catch the gorilla's attention from behind the glass prior to their interaction.
"She kept looking around the corner of the cave," Austin said. "I was like, 'She's looking at Canyon.'"
"I was holding him up to the glass, and was like 'Yeah look, it's my baby.' And was like, 'How cool would it be if she came to see him?'" Austin added. "'I had said that several times but I wasn't really expecting it."
Kiki, 39, is a mother of five and her species, western lowland gorillas, are considered to be critically endangered in the wild.
Franklin Park Zoo will soon be moving the gorillas to an new "state-of-the-art" habitat which promises to provide more "memorable, up-close experiences" for zoo visitors beginning summer 2021.
Photo: Getty Images