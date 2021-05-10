WATCH: Boston Zoo Mother Gorilla Forms Touching Bond With Human Baby, Mom

A mother gorilla at a Boston area zoo has formed an apparent connection with human mother and her infant boy.

Michael Austin shared a video of his wife, Emmelina, holding their 5-week-old son up to the viewing glass at the Franklin Park Zoo where he said Kiki, the western lowland gorilla, brought her baby, Pablo, over to share "a connection with my wife and our baby boy Canyon," CBS Boston reports.

In the video, Kiki attempts to hold Canyon's hand and cuddles her own child, who was born last October and was the first male newborn at the facility.

"This is so sweet," said another zoo visitor in the background of the video.