Why May 10th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1986, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee married actress Heather Locklear. The nuptials took place in front of five-hundred guests in Santa Barbara, California. Tommy wore a white leather tuxedo.

In 1994, Weezer released their self-titled album, also known as The Blue Album.

In 1985, The Go-Go’s announced they were breaking up.

In 2000, Courtney Love participated in the Million Mom March in Washington, D.C., campaigning on behalf of gun control.

And in 2011, The Cars releasedMove Like This, their first album in 24 years.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty