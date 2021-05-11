Age Progression Photo Of Timmothy Pitzen After 10 Year Disappearance

Ten years ago, at the age of six, Timmothy Pitzen went missing.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children created a new age progression showing what Timmothy might look like if you were to see him today.

According to CBS 58, Timmothy went missing on May 11, 2011. His mother, Amy Pitzen, unexpectedly picked him up from school early. The next day, James Pitzen, Timmothy's father, had not heard or received any calls back from Amy, and he reported that his wife and son were missing. Amy was found deceased on May 14, 2011, in a motel in Rockford, Illinois, with Timmothy nowhere to be found.

CBS 58 reported that investigators found a note from Amy suggesting that Timmothy would be taken care of. “Our investigation remains active, and we’re committed to finding answers for the Pitzen family,” said Chief Kristen Ziman of the Aurora Police Department. “We hope this new image created by NCMEC forensic artists will allow someone to recognize what Timmothy might look like today and help us find him.”

CBS 58 also reported that Timmothy's father said, “We believe he is out there, and we hope every day that he will make his way home.”