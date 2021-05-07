TikTok Video Provides Lead In Years-Old Missing Washington Girl Case
By Zuri Anderson
May 7, 2021
Sofia Juarez was believed to be abducted near her Washington home back in 2003. Eighteen years later, police may have a lead in the case.
These clues from a TikTok video posted to the platform last month. It shows a popular TikTok personality in Sinaloa, Mexico interviewing a woman who claimed she was held captive and trying to reunite with her family. Reporters said the woman's approximate age matches Juarez, who was four at the time of her disappearance. She would be 22 today.
Commentators on the video flagged the Kennewick Police Department. Investigators said they're speaking with the man who shot the clip, as well.
Investigators are sifting through multiple new credible tips that could bring them a step closer to finding Sofia Juarez, who went missing in Kennewick, Washington, in 2003 a day before her 5th birthday. https://t.co/S0pUoDTAWw— Q13 FOX Seattle (@Q13FOX) May 5, 2021
"We will follow up on every tip that comes through," said Kennewick Police Lt. Aaron Clem."We need to do our due diligence to make sure that we have everything covered. I think it's just a matter of time before we're able to locate her and hopefully get her to provide us with a DNA sample so that we can compare that to a DNA sample that we have for Sofia."
Juarez was Washington state's first Amber Alert when she disappeared a day before her fifth birthday in February 2003. Authorities got over 100 tips since the case first opened, but they've never located the girl nor the suspect, reporters said.
Some relatives believe the woman doesn't look like Sofia, according to police.
“If it's her, great, we get to bring Sofia home," Clem said. "If it's not her, then we can move on to other things and put our resources in other places."
