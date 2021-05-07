Feedback

TikTok Video Provides Lead In Years-Old Missing Washington Girl Case

By Zuri Anderson

May 7, 2021

Sofia Juarez was believed to be abducted near her Washington home back in 2003. Eighteen years later, police may have a lead in the case.

These clues from a TikTok video posted to the platform last month. It shows a popular TikTok personality in Sinaloa, Mexico interviewing a woman who claimed she was held captive and trying to reunite with her family. Reporters said the woman's approximate age matches Juarez, who was four at the time of her disappearance. She would be 22 today.

Commentators on the video flagged the Kennewick Police Department. Investigators said they're speaking with the man who shot the clip, as well.

"We will follow up on every tip that comes through," said Kennewick Police Lt. Aaron Clem."We need to do our due diligence to make sure that we have everything covered. I think it's just a matter of time before we're able to locate her and hopefully get her to provide us with a DNA sample so that we can compare that to a DNA sample that we have for Sofia."

Juarez was Washington state's first Amber Alert when she disappeared a day before her fifth birthday in February 2003. Authorities got over 100 tips since the case first opened, but they've never located the girl nor the suspect, reporters said.

Some relatives believe the woman doesn't look like Sofia, according to police.

“If it's her, great, we get to bring Sofia home," Clem said. "If it's not her, then we can move on to other things and put our resources in other places."

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About TikTok Video Provides Lead In Years-Old Missing Washington Girl Case

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.