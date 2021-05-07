TikTok Video Provides Lead In Years-Old Missing Washington Girl Case

"We will follow up on every tip that comes through," said Kennewick Police Lt. Aaron Clem."We need to do our due diligence to make sure that we have everything covered. I think it's just a matter of time before we're able to locate her and hopefully get her to provide us with a DNA sample so that we can compare that to a DNA sample that we have for Sofia."

Juarez was Washington state's first Amber Alert when she disappeared a day before her fifth birthday in February 2003. Authorities got over 100 tips since the case first opened, but they've never located the girl nor the suspect, reporters said.

Some relatives believe the woman doesn't look like Sofia, according to police.

“If it's her, great, we get to bring Sofia home," Clem said. "If it's not her, then we can move on to other things and put our resources in other places."

