Arizona Female Inmates Will Be Joining Men In Fighting Wildfires

This year's wildfire season is expected to be one of the worst that the state has seen, which means firefighters in Arizona will need a little extra help fighting all the fires that pop up.

Alongside traditional fire crews, inmates will be jumping in to help in the fight, reported AZ Family.

Not only men, however, women inmates will be out helping to fight fires and clear debris as well.

Beginning on July 1st, about 700 inmates will be out on the ground working with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management to get the fires under control.

As a part of Governor Doug Ducey's plan that was signed into law, females will now take part in the action.

Donna Leone Hamm, Executive Executive Director of advocacy group Middle Ground Prison Reform, explained the great opportunity that this is for the inmates.

Hamm said:

"Firefighting or fire brush clearing tend to level the playing field and provides them with a skill that would earn them a livable wage if they were able to leave the prison and work at these jobs as a profession."

Inmates are paid $3 per hour for their work while in prison, but could make so much more when firefighting as a profession.

Hamm said:

"Even though the wages are really low for prisoners they do learn a skill and could meet people that could ultimately be good connections for them in the community. It's just a worthwhile endeavor. It helps the community, and it helps inmates."

Photo: Getty Images