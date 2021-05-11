Pride month is just a few weeks away, and to celebrate Wunderkeks is teaming up with Dan Reynolds' LOVELOUD foundation to raise money for LGBTQ+ charities. The queer-owned bakery is offering special "Best PRIDE MONTH EVER" care packages that include a dozen cookies, a ton of pompons, stickers and a pair of pink, heart-shaped glasses. During the month of June, $1 of every dozen cookies sold goes to LOVELOUD to help champion the LGBTQ+ community. Together, they hope to raise $30,000.

“We are happy to announce that we are partnering with Wunderkeks - who make incredible, incredible cookies - with LOVELOUD, our foundation for LGBTQ youth to celebrate them as they should be celebrated,” the Imagine Dragons singer said in a statement. “This partnership is amazing because everything that you buy from Wunderkeks, which are the best cookies of all time, a dollar of every dozen sold goes back to LOVELOUD, which goes back directly to our LGBTQ youth in the month of June, which is Pride month. These cookies are absolutely incredible, and the business is queer-owned by two incredibly beautiful men from Guatemala.”

Preorder a "Best PRIDE MONTH EVER" care package here and see a picture of the collaboration below.