Disagreement Over Drink Ends In Brawl With Louisville Bartender

A Louisville woman was arrested after she allegedly beat a bartender because she didn't like her drink.

The incident happened on Friday, April 2, at the family restaurant and entertainment center Main Event at 12500 Sycamore Station Place. Ciara Pardue and a group of friends ordered drinks from the bartender, WDRB reported.

When the drinks arrived at the group's table, they started the complain and said there was no alcohol in the drinks.

The bartender said there was but she could add another shot for an additional charge. The group was upset but didn't cause any more trouble until the end of the night.

During last call, the bartender and two coworkers went to the parking lot for a smoke break. While outside, Pardue and a member of her group confronted the bartender.

Pardue's accomplice repeatedly punched the bartender the the face. Pardue allegedly beat her with an unidentified object that "knock(ed) the victim back at least two feet and knock(ed) her to the pavement."

Pardue and her accomplice tried to run off to their car while the bartender was down, but two off-duty corrections officers managed to stop them.

Pardue allegedly told police at the scene that she did fight the bartender, but it was the victim who started it because she was upset over not being tipped.

The bartender had to be taken to the hospital for multiple facial injuries, including a broken nose, septum, and eye socket. She had to have reconstructive surgery on her face and eye. The bartender may have permanently lost some of her vision in her right eye.

Police took Pardue into custody on Monday, May 10, and she faces a first-degree assault charge

