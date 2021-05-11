Feedback

Georgia DA Will Seek Death Penalty Against Suspect Of Atlanta Spa Shootings

By Kelly Fisher

May 11, 2021

The Fulton County District Attorney will seek hate crime charges and the death penalty against the man accused of shooting and killing eight people at three Atlanta-area spas.

Grand jurors indicted Robert Aaron Long, 22, on murder charges after the March 16 shootings. Long, who is white, is accused of killing eight, including six women of Asian decent.

Filings show that District Attorney Fani Willis will seek the death penalty, the Associated Press and 11 Alive report. The station also noted that the notice filed indicates that Willis is straying from her campaign promises, when she committed to declining the death penalty.

The three massage parlor shootings happened within an hour. About three hours after the first one, around 8:30 p.m., authorities apprehended Long about 150 miles away from Atlanta, according to previous reports.

The shootings have since sparked calls to end racially-motivated hate against others, including by actor and comedian Ken Jeong. He shared a video on Twitter urging people to “stop the pandemic of hate.” The Hangover star also donated $50,000 to the families of the victims.

Megan The Stallion also partnered with Fashion Nova and activist Mary Lee in response to the shootings, donating $50,000 to Asian Americans Advancing Justice in Atlanta.

Photo: Crisp County Sheriff's Office, via Getty Images

Chat About Georgia DA Will Seek Death Penalty Against Suspect Of Atlanta Spa Shootings

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.