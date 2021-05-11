Feedback

Here's Why The Tennessee Flag Is Flying Over North Carolina's Capitol

By Sarah Tate

May 11, 2021

If you were around the North Carolina capitol building on Tuesday (May 11), you may have noticed something truly strange. Several people reported seeing the Tennessee flag flying high above the capitol, raising concerns that the Tar Heel State was conquered by the Volunteer State.

To ease residents' minds, Gov. Roy Cooper's office addressed why the tristar flag seemingly replaced North Carolina's own. No, it's not because an invading force from our western neighbor has forged a path to the state capitol and claimed it as its own. As it turns out, the answer is pretty simple.

Production crews are in the process of filming a movie.

WRAL statehouse reporter Travis Fain took to Twitter Tuesday morning, posting a photo of the Tennessee flag waving above Raleigh.

If a follow-up tweet, Fain provided some additional photos showing the movie magic currently happening around the capitol. According to people on the set, the scenes are for a new film called The Evolution of Nate Gibson.

While many Twitter users were glad to hear North Carolina was still its own, several others joked about the possible "invasion." Some people even pointed out the bad timing given the Carolina Hurricanes are set to play the Nashville Predators during the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs later this month.

Photo: Getty Images

