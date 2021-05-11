Here's Why You Should Avoid Swimming In Certain Areas Of Miami-Dade
By Zuri Anderson
May 11, 2021
Officials are warning people against swimming in certain areas of Miami-Dade County due to a sewage spill in Biscayne Bay, NBC Miami reported.
A contractor was drilling near Northeast 4th Street and 1st Avenue when they struck a 60-inch sewer pipe, causing wastewater to gush out into the bay before crews were able to stop it, according to the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department. Emergency repairs continued into Tuesday morning (May 11) as crews were able to secure the site and reroute the flow, officials added.
Signage was posted around these areas warning people to avoid fishing, boating, swimming, and other water recreational activities due to the spill:
- Julia Tuttle Causeway to the north
- The eastern boundary of the Intracoastal Waterway to the east
- Virginia Key Beach/Dog Beach to the south
- Mainland to the west
SEWAGE SPILL: County officials have issued a no-swim warning for part of #Biscayne #Bay after a contractor struck a sewer line while drilling in #downtown #Miami. Repair work expected to continue later today. Updates on @WPLGLocal10. pic.twitter.com/jvvaBFwNb3— Trent Kelly (@TrentKellyWPLG) May 11, 2021
"The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources is testing the posted waters and the advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur after repairs are completed," reporters wrote.
Photo: Getty Images