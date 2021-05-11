Here's Why You Should Avoid Swimming In Certain Areas Of Miami-Dade

Officials are warning people against swimming in certain areas of Miami-Dade County due to a sewage spill in Biscayne Bay, NBC Miami reported.

A contractor was drilling near Northeast 4th Street and 1st Avenue when they struck a 60-inch sewer pipe, causing wastewater to gush out into the bay before crews were able to stop it, according to the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department. Emergency repairs continued into Tuesday morning (May 11) as crews were able to secure the site and reroute the flow, officials added.

Signage was posted around these areas warning people to avoid fishing, boating, swimming, and other water recreational activities due to the spill: