Iconic Nashville Soda Shop Reopens At New Location

After closing shop for a year and a half, an iconic Nashville shop has reopened at a new location in all its former glory.

Elliston Place Soda Shop originally opened in 1939 and has been a staple in Music City ever since and is even the longest continuously operating restaurant in the city, per WKRN. Tony Giarranta, a Nashville real estate developer, purchased the shop with his wife, Lisa, in 2019, when the previous owner announced he was planning on closing.

"The restoration of Elliston Place Soda Shop was a labor of love," said Giarratana. "When I first came to town over 30. years ago, the Soda Shop welcomed me with open arms. I'd take a little sass from Miss Linda and treat our kids to the best pies and milkshakes in the world. We're delighted to open the doors wide again to anyone looking for a delicious slice of Nashville like no other."