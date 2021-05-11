Iconic Nashville Soda Shop Reopens At New Location
By Sarah Tate
May 11, 2021
After closing shop for a year and a half, an iconic Nashville shop has reopened at a new location in all its former glory.
Elliston Place Soda Shop originally opened in 1939 and has been a staple in Music City ever since and is even the longest continuously operating restaurant in the city, per WKRN. Tony Giarranta, a Nashville real estate developer, purchased the shop with his wife, Lisa, in 2019, when the previous owner announced he was planning on closing.
"The restoration of Elliston Place Soda Shop was a labor of love," said Giarratana. "When I first came to town over 30. years ago, the Soda Shop welcomed me with open arms. I'd take a little sass from Miss Linda and treat our kids to the best pies and milkshakes in the world. We're delighted to open the doors wide again to anyone looking for a delicious slice of Nashville like no other."
When Giarratana purchased the shop, he said it was like a "living museum" that he wanted to restore to its original '30s-era style, complete with red tile, retro furniture, vintage soda fountain, and mini juke boxes at each booth. It took 18 months, but the soda shop finally reopened on Tuesday (May 11) with an upgraded menu and space to fit even more guests.
Elliston Place Soda Shop has a new location, but don't worry, you won't have to go too much further to visit the iconic soda shop. It's still located in Nashville's Rock Block, at 2105 Elliston Place.
Photo: Getty Images