Man Stabs Father, Son Over Mask Dispute In Tacoma Store

Authorities are hunting for a suspect after two men were stabbed over a mask dispute in Northwest Washington, according to KOMO.

Tacoma police officers responded to the 600 block of North K Street Monday afternoon (May 10). When they arrived, police said they found a man in his 60s and another man in his early 30s with stab wounds. Investigators learned they got hurt defending their corner store.

“They’re just trying to protect their store, trying to protect their business and some guy is going to come and do harm to them, it’s not right,” Chris Matuska told reporters. He was reportedly going to the store when the stabbing unfolded.

Matsuka was among the several witnesses who saw the incident unfold. Reporters said the father and son confronted the suspect about not wearing a mask. When he was escorted outside, that's when things escalated.

“I see the reaction of him stabbing the son and I grabbed my phone called 911, the dad came out and pushed the son away, and the guy stabbed him multiple times in the neck,” Michael Eidemiller said, who also witnessed the stabbing.

Police said the victims were in stable condition. The attacker is still at large, and investigators said they will look into surveillance video in the area.

“I just hope they catch this guy get him off the streets because we don’t need this. Over a stupid mask,” Eidemiller said.

