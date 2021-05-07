Uber Ride Ends In Stabbing In Broward, Deputies Say

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that stemmed from an Uber ride in South Florida, NBC Miami reported.

The incident went down Thursday (May 6) around 6 a.m. at a gas station along Pembroke Road near South Park Road, according to Broward Sheriff's Office. Cell phone video obtained by the news station shows people surrounding an injured person on a sidewalk. Lots of blood can be seen on the ground.

"Listen to him. Put pressure on the blood," a person says in the video.

"I got out, and I see blood all over the place right there. And they say, 'Water, water, can you get me some water?'" a store clerk told reporters.

Deputies said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One person believed to be involved was seen being questioned by investigators, reporters said.

Witnesses claim the stabbing possibly occurred following an argument over masks, but this has not been confirmed by authorities.

"What's been reported is troubling. We are looking into what transpired and stand ready to work with police on their investigation," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

Photo: Getty Images