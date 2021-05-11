Martin Lawrence And The Pistons Collaborate On 'Martin' Merchandise

Martin Lawrence is mixing his love for his iconic show Martin and the Detroit Pistons by combining the two and collaborating on a new line of merchandise with the NBA team.

According to UPROXX, the limited-edition clothing line was announced Tuesday (May 11) by the Pistons. The merchandise will feature jerseys, T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and more with the show's font and images from the '90s sitcom.

UPROXX reported that Lawrence and the Pistons offered statements on the collaboration and the connection between himself, the Pistons, and the city of Detroit.

“From stand-up tours to fans on the street Detroit has felt like home. It’s an honor to be part of something that means so much to me to this many years later," said Lawrence.

“With the city of Detroit as the show’s backdrop, Martin became must-watch TV in the '90s,” said Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer of the Detroit Pistons. “Martin’s love for the Pistons in the show translated into passion for the team – the fact that he has a ring from the 2004 team is proof of that. We’re thrilled to partner with Martin to introduce a merchandise line that pays homage to both Martin and the show’s Detroit roots.”