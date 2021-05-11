As Meghan Markle's due date gets closer, many are beginning to wonder what name she and Prince Harry will choose for their little one. Some avid royal watchers over in the United Kingdom even place bets on what members of the Royal Family will name their children. Sometimes, such as when Princess Charlotte was born, they even correctly predict the moniker. In the last few weeks, U.K. gambling site Ladbrokes has seen one particular name grow as a popular prediction for baby Sussex.

The name Phillipa—the female version of Philip—has gained enormous popularity in the aftermath of Prince Philip's passing. As Harry was quite fond of his late grandfather, it seems like it could be a definite possibility. "The support for baby Philippa is showing no signs of slowing down, and we've been forced to trim the odds again that it's the name for Harry and Meghan's daughter," Jessica O'Reilly of Ladbrokes told People.

Should Harry and Meghan name their daughter after Prince Philip, they wouldn't be the only members of the Royal Family to have done so. Harry's cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall both welcomed sons this year and both newborns were given the middle name Philip.

A source close to the Sussexes recently told Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess want their daughter's name “to have meaning." When picking out their son Archie's name, Harry and Meghan subtly paid tribute to Harry's late mother Princess Diana, as one of her royal ancestors was Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, from Scotland. While they opted for the shorter version of the name, Archie carries a beautiful meaning itself, as well. In Scotland, the name means "true and bold," while in Germany Archie means "truly brave."

Though Harry and Meghan "have not settled" on a name for their daughter just, yet, they do have "some top picks" they both like. Another popular choice with oddsmakers is Lily, which would pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth as Her Majesty was known as 'Lilbet' as a child.

Photo: Getty