Michelle Obama's New Initiative To Bring 240,000 Meals To Georgia Families

Michelle Obama and Partnership for a Healthier America will bring thousands of meals to Georgia families.

They’re also teaming up with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to provide 240,000 meals to 5,000 families in the area. The food bank has seen a 300% increase in people needing help because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta Voice reports.

The partnership is part of the “Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi” initiative, “anchored in” Obama’s Netflix series and aiming to promote healthy eating and combating food insecurity.

Here’s what the initiative is all about, according to Partnership for a Healthier America:

“In conjunction with Higher Ground Productions and PHA Honorary Chair Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) has launched Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi. This campaign is anchored in the show Waffles + Mochi on Netflix and is designed to meaningfully shift our food culture starting with good food, prepared and enjoyed at home. With support from our partners and individuals like you, we’re raising funds to distribute 1 million Pass the Love meal kits to families across the country.”

The 2021 Pass the Love Virtual Summit to kick off the campaign is slated for Wednesday (May 12). It will include Obama, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and others.

Atlanta is one of two cities to serve as the first “Pass the Love” partner cities.

Obama tweeted Monday (May 10):

“I’m so excited to announce our first partner cities—Atlanta and Cleveland—for our Pass the Love campaign with @PHAnews! With your help, we can reach our goal of distributing one million meals to families in need. I hope you’ll take a moment to donate at http://WafflesAndMochi.org!”