Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Gets New Lawyer

Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer, Eric Holder, has obtained a new attorney.

According to The Shade Room, it was revealed in court on Tuesday morning (May 11) that Holder’s previous attorney, Lowynn Young, moved on to the judge’s bench and Holder was appointed a new defense attorney by the name of Aaron Jansen.

Jansen reportedly made his first appearance in court on Tuesday. However, Holder reportedly refused to leave his cell ahead of the court hearing, prompting the judge further push back his pre-trial hearing.

Judge Clay Jacke, who is also new to the case after the previous judge retired, confirmed with Jansen that he has yet to speak with his client.

As noted by TSR, the new appointment is expected to further delay Holder's trial, which was already delayed more than a year due to the global pandemic.

Officials told the outlet, "a new judge coupled with a new defense attorney can only mean that it will take a few months for them to get caught up on the case."

Holder is accused of murdering Nipsey outside of the rapper's Marathon clothing store on March 31, 2019. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of assault with a firearm.

He entered a not guilty plea in April 2019.

If convicted, Holder faces life in prison.

Photo: Getty Images