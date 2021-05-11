No Charges For Florida Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Girl In Viral Video

The Florida elementary school principal who spanked a 6-year-old girl with a paddle will not be prosecuted for the act, according to the Associated Press (AP) via NBC 6.

The mother of the child was called to Central Elementary School in Clewiston because the girl was accused of causing damage to a computer screen on April 13. The mother then recorded the spanking on video, which shows Principal Melissa Carter striking the girl's butt with a paddle three times.

The parent gave the video to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office, and an investigation was launched into the matter. Come Friday (May 7), the State Attorney's Office released a memo explaining that corporal punishment is legal in Florida and that Carter had "explicit permission from the child's mother," reporters learned.

WARNING: The video below contains content considered disturbing to some. Viewer discretion advised.