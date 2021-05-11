Feedback

No Charges For Florida Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Girl In Viral Video

By Zuri Anderson

May 11, 2021

The Florida elementary school principal who spanked a 6-year-old girl with a paddle will not be prosecuted for the act, according to the Associated Press (AP) via NBC 6.

The mother of the child was called to Central Elementary School in Clewiston because the girl was accused of causing damage to a computer screen on April 13. The mother then recorded the spanking on video, which shows Principal Melissa Carter striking the girl's butt with a paddle three times.

The parent gave the video to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office, and an investigation was launched into the matter. Come Friday (May 7), the State Attorney's Office released a memo explaining that corporal punishment is legal in Florida and that Carter had "explicit permission from the child's mother," reporters learned.

WARNING: The video below contains content considered disturbing to some. Viewer discretion advised.

Prosecutors said the video released to news media was edited and left out details of the events surrounding the spanking. Investigators also noted that the mother never objected to the spanking during the video. She can also be heard thanking the principal near the end of the video, they added.

When Clewiston police detectives took over the case and tried interviewing the mother, she declined to give a sworn statement, officials said.

"An attorney representing the mother didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment," reporters wrote. "Hendry County school officials declined to comment on whether the principal would face disciplinary action, citing an ongoing investigation."

