North Carolina Student Is A Finalist For National Google Doodle Competition

A young girl in North Carolina is a finalist in a national Google Doodle competition, WBTV reports.

Maria Miller, an eighth grade student at Mint Hill Middle School in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district, was recently chosen as the Doodle winner for North Carolina. She is now in the running to be one of the top five finalists in the Doodle for Google competition, where their artistic creations will be featured on the search engine for a full day.

Participants were tasked to create a Doodle following a specific theme. This year's theme was "I am strong because... ."

"I am strong because my family loves and supports me," said Maria. "Especially in these hard times with the pandemic, people need all the love and support they can get to keep strong and push through the tough times."

In addition to having their Doodle featured on the search engine, National Finalists will also win a $5,000 college scholarship as well as Google swag and hardware, WBTV reports. The overall National Winner will win a $30,000 college scholarship while their school receives a $50,000 technology package.

Voting ends on Friday (May 14) and can be done here. To see Maria's creation, check the "Grades 8-9" section and find the "North Carolina" drawing.

Check out Maria's Doodle below.