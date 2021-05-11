T-Pain's Hosting A Town Hall To Chat With The 'Special Guests' Who DM'd Him

T-Pain is making up for some lost time.

After the R&B singer made headlines for confessing that he missed two years' worth of celebrity direct messages on TikTok, the multi-talent wants to chat with some of the famous faces that he spotted in his "request folder." "Bruh, ever since the whole DM thing, my DMs have been flooded with people telling me they didn’t know how to work that part of Instagram either," T-Pain told his 2.5 million followers via Instagram Reels on Monday (May 10). "Nobody knew that it was there. Even Rihanna hit me and was like, 'I need a tutorial 'cause I definitely didn't even know that folder was there.'"

He went on to announce a Town Hall via Instagram Live, where he’ll "apologize and catch up with some of [his] friends." "Y'all come through, too, and watch this whole thing unfold," he added.

Among the folks that the singer missed messages from in recent years include Fergie, Viola Davis, Pia Mia, YBN Nahmir, Diplo, Keri Hilson and more. "I've been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like 2 years. I thought DM's are supposed to just show up in the normal folder and you don't have to go digging for all these," he admitted in late April, adding, "I apologize to everybody on this list and the hundreds of others I couldn't fit in this video. These are just the ones I haven't checked and replied to."

Expect to see T-Pain catch up with friends via Instagram Live on Tuesday night at 8:30 PM ET.