Text-To-911 Service Launched In Racine County

Racine County announced Tuesday (May 10) the launch of the emergency service, text-to-911.

FOX 6 reported that anyone can now send emergency texts to the Racine Country Communications Center. Although texting is now available, officials say calling 911 is still the best option, as dispatchers can process the call and retrieve any critical information needed.

A press release from Racine County says examples of when the service would be used are:

If a person is deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired;

If a person is in an area with poor cell coverage;

If a person may be in danger if someone hears them making a call.

The press release states, "The process of sending a text to 911 is the same as sending a text to anyone else. In the “send to” field, type 911 – no spaces, no dashes. In the message, write the type of emergency you are having and what you need, such as the fire department or an ambulance. It’s important to note that dispatchers cannot identify locations based on text messages, so make sure to include the street address and the city or town you are in. If you don’t know the address, provide a description of the location (i.e. a cross-street or landmark)."

To avoid confusion and a delayed response, keep messages short and do not include photos, videos, abbreviations, or text lingo. Be sure to reply quickly when you receive a response message from dispatchers.

“Safety is our highest priority, and this is a great public safety enhancement for Racine County. Text-to-911 gives residents facing an emergency another way to contact 911 dispatchers and get help,” said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave in the press release.

Photo: Getty Images