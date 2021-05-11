Two Arrested, Including A Teen Girl, In Connection With Taxi Driver Murder

Police have made a second arrest in a murder investigation where a 24-year-old taxi driver was shot and killed.

On Monday (May 10), WCCO 4 reported that the Moorhead Police Department arrested a 17-year-old girl in connection with the murder of Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi.

According to WCCO 4, the teen is being charged with aiding and abetting numerous charges, including conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, and second-degree murder. Due to her age, police have not identified the teen suspect.

Police arrived on the scene Wednesday morning (May 5), where it appeared Abdullahi had been in a car crash, but they said the victim had "suspicious trauma" to his body.

Police say the other suspect arrested Friday (May 7) was 18-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. An investigation showed, that the shooting was a planned robbery. The victim and the suspects did not know each other.

WCCO 4 stated that in a police interview with Sparkman Jr, he allegedly admitted to the shooting but said he "didn't mean for it to happen."

The teen girl is currently being held at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, and Sparkman Jr. is being held in Cass County Jail. Sparkman is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

