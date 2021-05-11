VIDEO: Arizona Sheriff Launches TV Streaming Network 'American Sheriff'
By Ginny Reese
May 11, 2021
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb announced on Monday that he will be taking on a new role as a TV network creator, reported AZ family.
Sheriff Lamb said he is launching his very own streaming network that will feature sheriffs across the country.
What is the TV streaming network?
The network will be subscription-based, and it will be called "American Sheriff." It will cost just $4.99 per month and will feature sheriffs departments all across the country.
Lamb explained, "They’re going to be able to see ride along action, they’re going to see the real stories of the men and women out there doing this work. They’re going to get a chance to see training. It’s no surprise to anybody we’ve kind of taken a beating in law enforcement over the last couple years and what voice we did have was lost last year."
I’m excited to announce the “American Sheriff Network” coming this month!! Our mission is to give Law Enforcement a voice in these tumultuous times. Please subscribe and help us keep the shine on the badge!— Mark Lamb (@sherifflamb1) May 10, 2021
So who is paying for the project?
Lamb answered, "I’ve got a few partners on it and obviously because of conflict of interest this is not something I will be doing through the sheriff's office. I have proven over the last four years that I’m not like other sheriffs. I mean, I try to do this job the way I feel is best."
According to Lamb, the subscription money will go to the production crew, the digital side of the new network, and some charities.
