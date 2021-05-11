VIDEO: Arizona Sheriff Launches TV Streaming Network 'American Sheriff'

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb announced on Monday that he will be taking on a new role as a TV network creator, reported AZ family.

Sheriff Lamb said he is launching his very own streaming network that will feature sheriffs across the country.

What is the TV streaming network?

The network will be subscription-based, and it will be called "American Sheriff." It will cost just $4.99 per month and will feature sheriffs departments all across the country.

Lamb explained, "They’re going to be able to see ride along action, they’re going to see the real stories of the men and women out there doing this work. They’re going to get a chance to see training. It’s no surprise to anybody we’ve kind of taken a beating in law enforcement over the last couple years and what voice we did have was lost last year."