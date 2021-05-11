Feedback

VIDEO: Arizona Sheriff Launches TV Streaming Network 'American Sheriff'

By Ginny Reese

May 11, 2021

Silhouette of a man with cowboy clothes and pistoala front of a lake

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb announced on Monday that he will be taking on a new role as a TV network creator, reported AZ family.

Sheriff Lamb said he is launching his very own streaming network that will feature sheriffs across the country.

What is the TV streaming network?

The network will be subscription-based, and it will be called "American Sheriff." It will cost just $4.99 per month and will feature sheriffs departments all across the country.

Lamb explained, "They’re going to be able to see ride along action, they’re going to see the real stories of the men and women out there doing this work. They’re going to get a chance to see training. It’s no surprise to anybody we’ve kind of taken a beating in law enforcement over the last couple years and what voice we did have was lost last year."

So who is paying for the project?

Lamb answered, "I’ve got a few partners on it and obviously because of conflict of interest this is not something I will be doing through the sheriff's office. I have proven over the last four years that I’m not like other sheriffs. I mean, I try to do this job the way I feel is best."

According to Lamb, the subscription money will go to the production crew, the digital side of the new network, and some charities.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About VIDEO: Arizona Sheriff Launches TV Streaming Network 'American Sheriff'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.