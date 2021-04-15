Feedback

Arizona Woman Found A Severed Finger Lying On Her Driveway

By Ginny Reese

April 16, 2021

severed female finger special effects make up

A Maricopa resident got an unexpected surprise when she stepped out of her home on Thursday morning, and it's one that no one wants to find.

Maricopa Monitor reported that resident Francesca Wikoff found a severed finger lying in her driveway along with a trail of blood and a set of slashed tires.

The woman's GMC Yukon had two slashed tires on the passenger side. A trail of blood next to the car led all the way to a nearby residence.

Wikoff said that one of the residents of the home is out of town, and she believed the other man is the owner of the lone phalange.

According to Wikoff, she believes the finger may belong to a man who had gotten into a disagreement with Wikoff and her husband the night before she found the finger.

Wikoff, her husband, and her children went to a neighbor's home the night before for a get-together, and the suspected owner of the finger came, though uninvited. While there, the man got more and more intoxicated and aggressive.

Wikoff said:

"He tried to get in an altercation with my husband, who is injured. Then after (that), he shoved me twice. He was asked to leave, and he didn't like that, so he tried to retaliate by slashing my tires. However, he lift a little consolation prize."

Wikoff explained why she believes the finger belongs to him. She said:

"My neighbor heard him yelling and crying, probably about like 10:30 p.m., so we figured that's when it happened."

After talking to police, Wikoff said that charges will be filed once the person responsible is located.

Photo: Getty Images

