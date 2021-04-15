Arizona Woman Found A Severed Finger Lying On Her Driveway

A Maricopa resident got an unexpected surprise when she stepped out of her home on Thursday morning, and it's one that no one wants to find.

Maricopa Monitor reported that resident Francesca Wikoff found a severed finger lying in her driveway along with a trail of blood and a set of slashed tires.

The woman's GMC Yukon had two slashed tires on the passenger side. A trail of blood next to the car led all the way to a nearby residence.

Wikoff said that one of the residents of the home is out of town, and she believed the other man is the owner of the lone phalange.

According to Wikoff, she believes the finger may belong to a man who had gotten into a disagreement with Wikoff and her husband the night before she found the finger.