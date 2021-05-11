Washington Man Arrested After Swinging Machete At Woman, Threatening Cops

A Washington man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a machete and threatened police officers, according to KOMO.

The scary attack happened in the 300 block of Columbia Avenue in Sunnyside, Washington on Sunday (May 9). The victim called 911 to report a man threatening her with a large knife. She claims she was at home when she spotted the man carrying a large green weed eater trying to get into her truck.

When the woman confronted him, that's when he pulled a machete from his waistband, she said.

"Your teeth will look good on my sword," the suspect allegedly told her.

The man then swung the blade at her, prompting her to run back inside and call 911. Police said they found someone matching the suspect's description walking toward Central Park, still carrying the makeshift weapon.

"When he was ordered to drop the weed eater and show them his hands, police say the man pulled out a large knife from his waistband, pointed it at the two officers, and began to approach them while holding the knife in a threatening position," KOMO wrote. He reportedly told police they weren't going to take his knife from him, and that he wasn't going to jail.

Two more officers arrived, and it took three of them to successfully tase the knife-wielding man. They took the 35-year-old man into custody, and he was booked for investigation of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and vehicle prowling.

