Woman Posed As Student To Promote Her Instagram Page In Hialeah: Police

A 28-year-old woman is accused of posing as a student to sneak into a South Florida high school and promoting her Instagram page, according to NBC Miami.

Police said Audrey Nicole Francisquini entered American Senior High School in Hialeah Monday morning (May 10). There, she gave out pamphlets to multiple students with her Instagram name on it and asked them to follow her, an arrest report said. Francisquini allegedly used her phone to record herself wandering the hallways, the report added.

When security guards confronted her, she reportedly told them she was looking for the registration office. Instead of heading to the office, Francisquini continued talking to students in the hallways, authorities said.

That's when guards approached her a second time, and she refused to stop and leave the building, police said. She ended up fleeing the school property, they added. Officers used her Instagram account to track her back to her North Miami Beach home, where she was arrested.

NBC Miami said she was booked into Miami-Dade jail on burglary and other charges.

Photo: Miami-Dade Corrections