Céline Dion, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood are heading to Las Vegas!

On Wednesday (May 12), Concerts West / AEG Presents and Resorts World Las Vegas confirmed that the four artists will become the founding headliners at the Strip’s highly anticipated new 3,500-room luxury destination opening June 24.

Dion, Perry, Underwood and Bryan will call The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas — a 5,000-capacity venue that's set to open in November — home. The four artists also join Resorts World Las Vegas’s previously announced nightlife headliners Zedd and Tiësto.

“Resorts World Las Vegas is redefining the Las Vegas hospitality experience through our world-class entertainment, food and beverage and service,” Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas, said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud to welcome this incredible roster of superstar entertainment partners to their new home at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas and look forward to the exciting performances to come.”

Resorts World's announcement comes weeks after the resort teased the entertainers' upcoming Vegas residences with a 90-second video, titled "Stay Fabulous," that offered a "sneak peek of the astounding entertainment to come as a result of the unprecedented partnerships between Resorts World Las Vegas, Concerts West / AEG Presents and Zouk Group."