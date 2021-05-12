Céline Dion, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan & More Announce Las Vegas Residencies
By Lauren Crawford
May 12, 2021
Céline Dion, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood are heading to Las Vegas!
On Wednesday (May 12), Concerts West / AEG Presents and Resorts World Las Vegas confirmed that the four artists will become the founding headliners at the Strip’s highly anticipated new 3,500-room luxury destination opening June 24.
Dion, Perry, Underwood and Bryan will call The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas — a 5,000-capacity venue that's set to open in November — home. The four artists also join Resorts World Las Vegas’s previously announced nightlife headliners Zedd and Tiësto.
“Resorts World Las Vegas is redefining the Las Vegas hospitality experience through our world-class entertainment, food and beverage and service,” Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas, said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud to welcome this incredible roster of superstar entertainment partners to their new home at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas and look forward to the exciting performances to come.”
Resorts World's announcement comes weeks after the resort teased the entertainers' upcoming Vegas residences with a 90-second video, titled "Stay Fabulous," that offered a "sneak peek of the astounding entertainment to come as a result of the unprecedented partnerships between Resorts World Las Vegas, Concerts West / AEG Presents and Zouk Group."
The star-studded performances will begin with Celine Dion’s return to Las Vegas with a brand-new show and a special opening night performance to benefit COVID-19 Relief on Friday, November 5. Carrie Underwood will then kick-off a six-show run beginning Wednesday, December 1. Next up, Katy Perry will take the stage on Wednesday, December 29 with an eight-show run including exclusive New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day performances. And last but certainly not least, Luke Bryan will keep the party going in 2022 with his six-show engagement beginning on Friday, February, 11.
Tickets, plus VIP and premium ticket packages, for all 30 shows will go on sale to the public starting Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PSTat AXS.com.
Performance dates for each artist are as follows:
- Celine Dion (10 shows): Nov. 5-6, 9-10, 12-13, 16-17, 19-20, 2021
- Carrie Underwood (6 shows): Dec. 1, 3-4, 8, 10-11, 2021
- Katy Perry (8 shows): Dec. 29, 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 7-8, 12, 14-15, 2022
- Luke Bryan: (6 shows): Feb. 11-12, 16, 18, 19, 20, 2022
Citi®is the official presale credit card of the headliner opening engagements at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets from Tuesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. PST to Sunday, May 23 at 10 p.m. PST through the Citi Entertainment® program. For complete presale details, visit citientertainment.com.
Photo: Getty Images/ Resorts World Las Vegas