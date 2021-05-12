Colin Firth Will Be In Georgia To Film Upcoming HBO Max True Crime Series

Actors Colin Firth, Toni Collette and Rosemarie DeWitt are Georgia-bound to film an upcoming true-crime series.

The Staircase is slated to film in metro Atlanta starting in June and spanning to November, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The eight-episode series will be available for streaming on HBO Max. It’ll delves into the case of Michael Peterson, played by Firth, a novelist accused of killing his wife, Kathleen Peterson, played by Collette, in 2001. Peterson was convicted in 2003.

Peterson, who said his wife died after she fell down the stairs by accident, got a reduced manslaughter charge in 2017 and has since been released from prison, the Journal-Constitution noted.

DeWitt will play Candace Zamperini, Kathleen Peterson’s sister.

Hylton Casting tweeted Monday (May 10) that it would see extras for The Staircase, including law enforcement types, prisoner types and others. Submit at https://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/.

The Staircase will join a lengthy list of other shows — and TV pilots, reality shows, movies and more — to film in the Peach State. Some highly-anticipated titles listed recently have included Ozark, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead and more. The state Department of Economic Development keeps a list of what’s currently filming in Georgia here.