Florida Assistant Principal Allowed 'Spit Sock' To Be Used On Student

An assistant principal has been reprimanded after she allowed the use of a "spit sock" on a 9-year-old student in Florida, according to WESH 2.

The incident happened in late February at Belle Terre Elementary School in Flagler County. The child, who has documented behavioral issues, was reportedly upset and acting out at the school. When his guardian couldn't control him, that's when school officials stepped in, reporters said.

Assistant Principal Katrina Feola directed school resource deputies to pull the child from the guardian's vehicle and to a wellness room. They had the guardian's permission, as well. Reports say the boy was biting, spitting, kicking, and even screamed while he was being removed.

Body camera footage captured the event, where a school volunteer can be heard asking, "Do we have spit socks here, or no? We do not." A school resource deputy provided one from his patrol car, and the mesh bag was briefly placed over the child's head, reporters learned. It prevents spitting and biting.

"Flagler Schools executive director of leadership development, Bobby Bossardet, says the spit sock should never have been used and that if assistant principal Feola was concerned about the spread of COVID-19, as she mentioned during the restraint, she had other options," reporters wrote.

The third-grade student eventually calmed down and returned to his classroom, but an internal investigation was launched into the matter. Officials found that Feola did not adhere to the student safety plan and used staff members not certified in crisis intervention. The volunteer who suggested the spit sock is no longer at the school following the incident, WESH 2 learned.

