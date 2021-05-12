Florida Georgia Line's Concert Is Coming To A Drive-In Theater Near You

Florida Georgia Line is next in line to headline the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series, which will broadcast to outdoor drive-ins and cinemas on June 12.

As per a new announcement, the one-night show will showcase FGL's biggest hits, as well as material from their latest album, Life Rolls On, which dropped in February. The concert will also see guests like Nelly, Chase Rice and Rachel Wammack make special appearances. "We’re so excited to start playing shows again and can’t wait to bring this special one to all of our fans around the world," said Florida Georgia Line in a press release. "The night will be full of hits, good vibes, and a few surprises. Everybody come on out June 12!"

Passes for the show can be purchased via Encore's official site and be used by up to six people per vehicle. FGL's show comes on the heels of Bon Jovi's recent announcement that they'll kick off the 2021 Encore Drive-In Nights Concert season on May 22. Performances from the likes of Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Metallica, Kane Brown made up their 2020 lineup.

Meanwhile, Walter Kinzie, Encore Drive-In Nights CEO, chimed in on the announcement, saying, "We are so excited that Encore Drive-In Nights concerts are back and who better to welcome summer than these party-starters themselves? This show provides fans all across the country, including those that don’t typically go to concerts, the chance to see FGL like never before!"