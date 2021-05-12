GasBuddy Says 60% Of Metro Atlanta Gas Stations Are Out Of Gasoline

Some Georgians are scrambling to refuel as nearly 60% of gas stations in metro Atlanta run out of gasoline.

That’s according to an analyst from GasBuddy, an app that tracks industry trends in real time. The figure is current as of nearly 7 a.m. Wednesday morning (May 12), and has “held steady” since around 1 a.m.

GasBuddy data also show that 17.5% of gas stations in all of Georgia are without gasoline as of about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The gas scarcity and spiking prices comes after the Colonial Pipeline Company was forced to shut down pipes because of a cyber attack.