WATCH: Najee Harris Reveals Pre-Draft Preference

The Pittsburgh Steelers were always Najee Harris' first choice, even prior to being selected as the franchise's first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft last month.

During the latest episode of the Steelers' The Standard video series on their official website, Harris reveals that his "team was all hoping for Pittsburgh."

"Us as an organization, my team was all hoping for Pittsburgh," Harris said. "I personally thought it would be a good fit for me, how good Coach [Mike] Tomlin is and just the people there and stuff like that. I mean, I followed the 9ers because I'm from the [San Francisco] Bay [Area], and the Steelers because I like watching the Steelers, for like 5-6 years now. It's crazy that I'm actually a part of the team I was watching. It worked out."

Harris was selected by the Steelers at No. 24 overall during the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29.