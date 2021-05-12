High-Speed Police Chase Ends After Suspect Crashes Car At Rick Ross' Estate

Rick Ross' Georgia estate was the location of a crime scene.

As per TMZ, local law enforcement start circling the 45,000-square-foot property, which is located in Fayetteville, on Tuesday (May 11) after the Clayton County Sheriff’s office received a call about a man with a gun. The chase for the suspect reportedly started via vehicle as the man halted on Old National Highway and Georgia Highway 138, before he, ultimately, crashed outside of the rapper's home. He ended up fleeing on foot and was apprehended by officers.

Insiders close to the celebrity gossip outlet said they had yet to recover a firearm at the time of the report. Ross was reportedly not home at the time of the incident, but the authorities made sure to arrive in full force outside of his residence. However, the rapper had shared a post on Instagram for the sparkling wine purveyor Luc Belaire shortly after TMZ's report was published.

Ross' estate received some positive exposure earlier this year when it was used in Coming 2 America. "It's not free to come check out the estates. Twenty people are wanting to see it today, every day," he said in an Instagram video of a pack of producers who wanted to use the property for different projects. "So what we do is, we charge people to come look at it … Welcome to the promised land."