Machine Gun Kelly Details 'Dangerous' First And Second Dates With Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship seems anything but tame, so it's really no surprise that the couple's first two dates involved a bit of danger.

The-rapper-turned-rocker visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (May 12), where he detailed the mischief he and his girlfriend got into at the beginning of their relationship after the talk show host asked him about a couple photos that showed him helping the high heel-clad actress climb down a series of fire escapes three stories from the ground.

“I saw this roof and I was like, ‘Oh I used to hang out there. I just want you to come and see my world for a minute,’" MGK explained after revealing it was their first date. "It was very dangerous.”

As for the second. “She loves nature. She’s very in tune with the earth, and I’m scared of sharks, so we went swimming with sharks," he revealed when asked how they topped their daredevil first date. "Well we had two shark experiences. The first shark experience was the day before, where we got in the water and I was like, ‘Oh I’m actually comfortable in the water. This is really cool.’ And she got in the water and she put her goggles under and she was like, ‘Babe, there’s a shark right there.’ And before she finished her sentence, I was already halfway down the street. I just left her there. I’m not a nature boy yet. So then the second day I committed and I swam with sharks [in Bora Bora]."

And when he says swam with sharks he means swam with sharks. They weren't in cages. They were in the open water. Talk about devotion. Watch MGK discuss this and his SNL performance above.

Photo: Getty Images